‘We didn’t even get to say goodbye’: Big D & Bubba talk about removal from East Texas airwaves

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For more than two decades, countless East Texans have woken up and tuned their radio dial to 101.5 FM KNUE to start their morning with Big D & Bubba. Until Monday, that is.

Derek “Big D” Haskins and Sean “Bubba” Powell spoke with KLTV’s Blake Holland about the end of their 21 year run on East Texas’ radio airwaves. And while the end of their run on KNUE wasn’t quite as abrupt as some on social media had assumed, that didn’t make it any less of a difficult or disappointing end for the duo.

“We never got to say goodbye, say thank you’s. It was really one of those things that hit us hard,” said Powell. “This is family. We’ve known these folks people throughout East Texas. To not even be able to say goodbye was the hardest part.”

“Big D & Bubba” is a syndicated show which began airing on KNUE in 2000. However, according to Haskins and Powell, KNUE’s management came to them about two months ago to inform the duo about the impending end.

“We were hoping we could change their minds until the very end,” Powell said. “It’s bigger than a radio show. It’s part of the culture.”

