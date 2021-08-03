East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Union auto workers return to wearing masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT — Unionized auto workers in the U.S. will go back to wearing masks in all factories, offices and warehouses starting Wednesday because of the spreading delta coronavirus variant.

The decision by a task force of representatives from General Motors, Ford, Stellantis and the United Auto Workers was announced on Tuesday. It includes all workers regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated.

The move comes just under a month after vaccinated union workers were allowed to shed their masks. But the union says in a statement the decision was made for worker safety due to a change in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask guidelines. The statement says the delta variant’s “alarmingly high” transmission rate is making the return of masks necessary.

The task force encourages all workers to get vaccinations so mask requirements can be relaxed. About 150,000 factory workers from all three companies wore masks at work from May 2020 until the requirement ended July 12.

“We will continue to closely monitor this situation to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep our families, members and employees safe,” the union said in a statement.

Last week, the CDC changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where cases are surging.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— New York City: Vaccination proof needed for indoor events, dining, gyms

— WH: US shipped abroad more than 110M doses of vaccines

— China orders mass coronavirus testing for Wuhan

— U.S. landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Tyler police: Woman orders groceries, attacks delivery person
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
On Monday morning Zoey Stevens pleaded guilty in the 241st District court in front of Judge...
Lindale woman gets 3 years for kidnapping, assault
.
Two-vehicle crash near Quitman leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized on Sunday
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods, Microsoft to require vaccination for US workers
On Tuesday morning McKaylah Fruge pleaded guilty in the 241st District court in front of Judge...
Lindale woman avoids prison in kidnapping case
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds; he disputes allegations
New Marshall Animal Care and Adoption Center
Finishing touches going up on new Marshall Animal Care and Adoption Center
WEBXTRA: Marshall Animal Shelter
WEBXTRA: Marshall Animal Shelter