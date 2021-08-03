East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler Museum of Art showcases greatest art pieces for anniversary exhibit

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Museum of Art is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and wanted to bring out some of their greatest pieces of art work.

An exhibit called Building A Legacy part two is being shown at the museum. Close to thirty works of art out of the museums permanent collection is on display. The museum curator had the task of going through the pieces and deciding which works would be on display that people don’t usually get to see.

“Parts of our collection is not on display. We have two storage rooms here in the museum building. We don’t have enough space. The museum was never designed to have a permanant collection. Almost 49 years ago, the first year we were open we started being given works of art and collection.” said executive director Chris Leahy.

The exhibit will be on display until October.

