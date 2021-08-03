East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler ISD teacher recognized as Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year

Tyler ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year, has been selected as the Regional Elementary Teacher...
Tyler ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year, has been selected as the Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year by the Region 7 Education Service Center.(Tyler ISD)
By TYLER ISD PRESS RELEASE
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) -Tyler ISD is proud to announce that Ashley Phelps, Tyler ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year, has been selected as the Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year by the Region 7 Education Service Center.

Coach Phelps is the physical education (PE) teacher at Andy Woods Elementary School. She teaches her students how fitness positively impacts their physical and emotional well-being.

Much like adults, children can also experience stress and anxiety at various times. Coach Phelps teaches them that daily physical activity helps them cope with these stressors better, ultimately improving their emotional health.

“Education is about educating the whole child, helping them to become the best they can be both physically and mentally,” she said.

Coach Phelps takes her lessons a step further as she brings creativity to her classes. This year, Phelps and her assistants transformed the gym into a glow-in-the-dark neon putt-putt course to celebrate the end of their golf unit. Also, Coach Phelps invites parents to her annual Parents in PE event. During the spring event, students race their parents through fun obstacle courses. “One of the greatest resolutions I have found is partnering with parents,” she said.

To help students stay active at home, Coach Phelps sends out family health challenges for parents and students to do together. “Healthy habits at home can transfer to permanent behaviors and lifestyles,” Phelps said.

“My son says that PE is everyone’s favorite part of the week because Coach Phelps makes each person feel so special,” Andria Wisner, an Andy Woods Elementary School parent, said. “To sum up Coach Phelps, she is a bright light at a crucial time in children’s lives, and she always shines!”

Tyler ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year, has been selected as the Regional Elementary Teacher...
Tyler ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year, has been selected as the Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year by the Region 7 Education Service Center.(Tyler ISD)

Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford says he is proud of Coach Phelps and her accomplishments. “I’ve said this many times, but Tyler ISD has the best teachers and educators in East Texas,” Crawford said. “It is always fun to honor the best of the best in our profession, and we are certainly doing so this afternoon.”

Phelps will now move on to compete against the other thirty-eight Regional Teachers of the Year, for the Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year title. A panel of judges determined by the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) will make the selection this Fall.

Most Read

Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Tyler police: Woman orders groceries, attacks delivery person
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Big D & Bubba speak with KLTV's Blake Holland about their departure from the East Texas radio...
Big D & Bubba removed from East Texas airwaves
On Monday morning Zoey Stevens pleaded guilty in the 241st District court in front of Judge...
Lindale woman gets 3 years for kidnapping, assault
.
Two-vehicle crash near Quitman leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized on Sunday

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 4,448 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Carleen Dark, Tyler Market President for Townsquare Media, speaks with KLTV's Blake Holland...
ETN: KNUE response - VOD - clipped version
BBB suggests doing your homework before tax-free weekend shopping
BBB suggests doing your homework before tax-free weekend shopping