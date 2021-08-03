Texas Panhandle small towns are spending more money this summer fighting mosquitoes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There has been a lot of rainfall passing through the Panhandle this summer helping the environment, but one bad thing coming from it is the mosquitoes.

Some of the small towns weren’t expecting this year’s rainfall to bring problems.

“On a normal year we can get by with about two 55 gallon drums of this, we’ve ordered another one so I mean we’re up by 50 percent on our chemical,” said BJ Potts city manager of Tulia.

Dalhart has had to buy two more gallon drums, Hereford has spent more money fighting these mosquitoes than the past two years, and many other cities have had to do more sprays this summer.

With the rainfall that we’ve been having little water beds can be huge breeding grounds for mosquitoes, so the City of Borger has been using small larvicide tablets to kill the mosquitoes in their larvae stage before they become full adults.

Even with the tablets, the city can only use them when it is not raining.

“Stuff got washed away and tablets under water,” said Troy Preas, staff from the city of Borger street department. “When rain comes in like that it just washes the tablets down the stream.”

Through small towns being limited on how often they can spray and use tablets, Borger is educating their people on mosquitoes coming from standing water in places like tires, high grass, and litter.

“We’ve had a lot of comments on our Facebook about how to control the mosquito population and that is why we pushed out a lot of public education in the utility bills,” said Marisa Montoya, city of Borger communications manager. “We’ve had continued calls since then saying they weren’t aware that standing water and these other issues contribute to mosquitoes.”

In Borger you can pick them up at city hall in person and through their drive through free of charge.

