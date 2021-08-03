MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall Fire department responded to a residential fire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to fire officials. at 1:52 p.m. firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Washington Place East. One of the residents informed dispatchers that smoke was coming from the building.

Firefighters were faced with heavy, black smoke pouring from the front entrance when they worked to get inside to battle the blaze. An interior attack was made and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries, officials say, but several residents have been displaced due to the severity of the fire and damages caused. Red Cross was called to assist them.

“This was a large house modified into four separate living units. Our guys did a fantastic job today. Considering the complexities of fighting a fire in a structure of this age and the modifications made, this could have had an outcome much worse,” said Marshall Fire Chief Reginald Cooper.

The fire is under investigation and there has been no cause determined yet.

Several people displaced after fire in Marshall quadplex (Marshall Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.