Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who broke into a new home under construction in the Four Corners subdivision on July 21 and 22.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, two unknown suspects took property from a home being built in the area of the Four Corners subdivision without the owner’s permission.

The suspects are a man and a woman with numerous tattoos, and it looked like they were driving a black or dark blue Dodge pickup.

As the suspects were arriving or leaving the scene, a surveillance camera shot an image of the pickup. The male suspect was driving, and the woman was in the passenger seat. The woman had a brown and white dog in her lap.

“If you know the identity of these suspects or have any information about this case that will help with the investigation, please submit a tip to p3tips.com (the P2 App), or call the Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest,” stated a post on the Polk County Facebook.

Pictured is the pickup that was used in a burglary in the Four Corners subdivision in Polk County. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

