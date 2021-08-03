Pedestrian killed in early Sunday morning crash outside Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An early Sunday morning crash resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sunday at 2:08 a.m., DPS troopers responded to an auto/pedestrian incident on State Highway 31, approximately one mile west of Tyler in Smith County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2016 BMW was traveling westbound on Highway 31. At the same time, a pedestrian was standing in the roadway escorting people across the roadway to a nearby parking lot from a private venue. The BMW struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as Cameron Overshown, 46, of Tyler. Overshown was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler, where he later died.

The driver of the BMW was identified as Marylan Douglas, 54, of LaRue. Douglas was treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

