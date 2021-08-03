East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Meeting planned to address Nacogdoches watershed quality development

La Nana Bayou
La Nana Bayou(Texas Water Resources Institute)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Water Resources Institute will host a meeting to address water quality problems in the La Nana Bayou watershed.

La Nana Bayou, listed in 2000 as being impaired for bacteria, is a 32-mile freshwater stream that extends from the Angelina River south of Nacogdoches in Nacogdoches County to the upstream portion of the stream north of Nacogdoches in Nacogdoches County.

Water quality data will be presented, as well as pollution sources and a timeline for developing a plan ensuring the main goal of meeting water quality standards is achievable.

TWRI coordinates this project with the Angelina and Neches River Authority and Stephen F. Austin State University.

The kickoff meeting will be held at 1:00 PM on August 11, 2021, at the Nacogdoches County Extension Office, 203 W. Main St, Nacogdoches TX, 75961.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Tyler police: Woman orders groceries, attacks delivery person
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
On Monday morning Zoey Stevens pleaded guilty in the 241st District court in front of Judge...
Lindale woman gets 3 years for kidnapping, assault
.
Two-vehicle crash near Quitman leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized on Sunday
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth

Latest News

ETN: KNUE response
Two participants dress up like Ghostbusters for the Literacy Council of Tyler's annual spelling...
WebXtra: Annual LCOT spelling bee brings out costumed competitors
Two participants dress up like Ghostbusters for the Literacy Council of Tyler's annual spelling...
WebXtra: Spelling bee
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
Smith County affidavit: FBI agent exposed himself to juveniles in Texas, Louisiana, Florida