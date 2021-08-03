East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin ISD awards first year teachers 100 dollar grant

Teachers gather at Pitser Garrison convention center
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin ISD education foundation held a luncheon on Tuesday where they gave all first-year teachers a 100 dollar grant to start setting up their classrooms.

In addition to the grants, the event also served as an orientation for new teachers. First year teacher Aaliyah Overshown is excited to get back in the classroom and start making it as welcoming as possible.

“So basically they give us some money to help us set up our classroom, make sure things are organized and prepared for the students which is great because I’ve been spending money throughout the summer. Everytime I go to the dollar store I buy a few things that I think would be good, but I just really want to prioritize keeping the classroom comfortable but also clean and safe since I did start mid pandemic,” Overshown said.

