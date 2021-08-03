Lindale woman avoids prison in kidnapping case

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday morning McKaylah Fruge pleaded guilty in the 241st District court in front of Judge Jack Skeen, Jr., and received eight years deferred adjudicated probation.

In addition to the deferred adjudication, Fruge’s guilty plea also allowed for two subsequent charges to be dropped, including engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated kidnapping.

In December of 2020, Fruge was arrested by Lindale Police alongside Zoey Stevens, Vernon Morris, and Anthony Waymire and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All charges were in connection with the kidnapping and assault of an unidentified person.

Skeen questioned Fruge about the possible outcome of her violating her probation, which would result in a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in the Texas Department of Corrections Fruge responded that she was aware of the possibility of spending time in prison and still agreed to move forward with probation.

Currently, Morris has a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Skeen’s court, with a jury trial to follow on August 16, August 23, and September 13, all at 10 a.m. Waymire has a plea hearing on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in Skeen’s court. Stevens pleaded guilty on Monday and received three years in the Texas Department of Corrections.

