Larue man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 fatal shooting of Athens woman

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused in a 2018 fatal shooting has plead guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Appearing in Judge Scott Mckee’s court today, Matthew McCuin, 73, of Larue, plead guilty to the charge in exchange for a five-year prison sentence.

As per KLTV’s previous reporting, April Nicole Taylor, 30, of Athens, died on Nov. 18, 2018 as a result of a gunshot wound to her upper abdomen. McCuin was arrested nearly a year later on Aug. 20, 2019 and originally booked on a charge of murder.

