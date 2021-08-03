East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Larue man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 fatal shooting of Athens woman

((Source: Athens Police Department))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused in a 2018 fatal shooting has plead guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Appearing in Judge Scott Mckee’s court today, Matthew McCuin, 73, of Larue, plead guilty to the charge in exchange for a five-year prison sentence.

As per KLTV’s previous reporting, April Nicole Taylor, 30, of Athens, died on Nov. 18, 2018 as a result of a gunshot wound to her upper abdomen. McCuin was arrested nearly a year later on Aug. 20, 2019 and originally booked on a charge of murder.

Previous stories:

Athens police make arrest in fatal 2018 shooting

Police: Athens woman dies from gunshot wound

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Tyler police: Woman orders groceries, attacks delivery person
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Big D & Bubba speak with KLTV's Blake Holland about their departure from the East Texas radio...
Big D & Bubba removed from East Texas airwaves
On Monday morning Zoey Stevens pleaded guilty in the 241st District court in front of Judge...
Lindale woman gets 3 years for kidnapping, assault
.
Two-vehicle crash near Quitman leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized on Sunday

Latest News

BBB suggests doing your homework before tax-free weekend shopping
BBB suggests doing your homework before tax-free weekend shopping
BBB suggests doing your homework before tax-free weekend shopping
BBB suggests doing your homework before tax-free weekend shopping
La Nana Bayou
Meeting planned to address Nacogdoches watershed quality development
Two participants dress up like Ghostbusters for the Literacy Council of Tyler's annual spelling...
WebXtra: Annual LCOT spelling bee brings out costumed competitors