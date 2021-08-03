East Texas Now Business Break
Jacksonville man indicted for shooting death

Christopher M. Blackwell, 35
Christopher M. Blackwell, 35(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Christopher M. Blackwell was indicted July 23 for the May shooting in Jacksonville that left one man dead.

The victim, Mathew W. Nock, 33, from Jacksonville suffered a gunshot wound to the head after witnesses described a confrontation prior to the shooting.

A court date for Blackwell has not been scheduled yet.

