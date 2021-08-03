Jacksonville man indicted for shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Christopher M. Blackwell was indicted July 23 for the May shooting in Jacksonville that left one man dead.

The victim, Mathew W. Nock, 33, from Jacksonville suffered a gunshot wound to the head after witnesses described a confrontation prior to the shooting.

A court date for Blackwell has not been scheduled yet.

Previous: Arrest made in fatal Jacksonville shooting

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.