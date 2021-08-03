East Texas Now Business Break
Garden to open for El Paso Walmart shooting 2nd anniversary

Christina Pipkin, right, embraces Alex Briseno, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at a makeshift memorial...
Christina Pipkin, right, embraces Alex Briseno, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at a makeshift memorial at the site of a mass shooting over the weekend at a shopping complex, in El Paso, Texas. "It's hard to see it, it's heartbreaking," said Pipkin about visiting the memorial. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (KLTV) - EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Officials in the border city of El Paso are unveiling a garden meant to bring healing two years after a gunman targeting Latinos opened fire at a Walmart, killing 23 people in an attack that stunned the U.S. and Mexico.

Tuesday’s dedication will be closed to the public as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. Victims’ families and officials will take part in the ceremony, which will be livestreamed. The Aug. 3, 2019, shooting happened on a busy, weekend day.

Authorities say the shooter drove more than 600 miles from the Dallas area to target Mexicans. He has pleaded not guilty.

