East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Federal judge temporarily blocks Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to pull over vehicles with migrants who may carry COVID-19

The U.S. Justice Department sued Abbott and Texas after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the order “dangerous and unlawful.”
Migrants walk toward a federal vehicle after being apprehended near the U.S. and Mexico border...
Migrants walk toward a federal vehicle after being apprehended near the U.S. and Mexico border in Del Rio in July.(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By Reese Oxner
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By Reese Oxner, The Texas Tribune

Aug. 3, 2021

Federal judge temporarily blocks Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to pull over vehicles with migrants who may carry COVID-19” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Gov. Greg Abbott and the state of Texas from ordering state troopers to pull over drivers transporting migrants “who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19.”

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone granted a temporary restraining order against Abbott’s move, meaning it will be blocked while the case continues to unfold. The U.S. Justice Department sued Abbott and Texas on Friday, a day after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland threatened to take legal action if Abbott didn’t rescind his order, calling it “dangerous and unlawful.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Cardone still must decide whether Texas’ move is constitutional. Abbott has defended his order as necessary to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, while advocates for migrants say it would disrupt federal immigration efforts and invite troopers to racially profile people.

Abbott’s order, issued Wednesday, allows Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to reroute civilian vehicles back to their origin point or a port of entry or seize the vehicles if police suspect the driver is transporting migrants who are infected with the virus.

U.S. attorneys argue that Abbott’s order would interfere with the federal government’s ability to transport migrants between facilities. Federal officials spend over $200 million annually to employ contractors to transfer migrants and to avoid overcrowding facilities, according to court documents. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has more than 20 contracts with Texas private service providers and county governments for transportation services that cover more than 8,000 miles per day.

According to court documents, an average of over 1,100 migrants are transferred every day from Customs and Border Protection custody at the southwest border “almost exclusively by contractors.”

“The sheer number of noncitizens encountered by CBP along the southwest border and transferred to ICE custody makes it impossible for it to use law enforcement officers — as opposed to contractors — to transport them while still executing its law enforcement responsibilities,” Russell Hott, an ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations assistant director, said in court filings.

Brian Hastings, chief patrol agent for U.S. Border Patrol, said in court filings that if the executive order prevents the transport of migrant children and families, it would cause them to be held for longer periods within Border Patrol facilities, violating federal rules. It would also crowd the facilities and worsen the chance of COVID-19 spread, he said.

“In our constitutional system, a State has no right to regulate the federal government’s operations,” the DOJ argued in a motion asking the judge to block Abbott’s order.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded to the lawsuit in a statement last week, calling Abbott’s order “much-needed” and “perfectly legal.”

Abbott blamed the Biden administration for the problem, saying in a statement that it doesn’t enforce immigration laws. He challenged the validity of the lawsuit and said his “duty remains to the people of Texas, and I have no intention of abdicating that.”

The Biden administration has continued to turn back many migrants under Title 42, a Trump administration-era practice that allows agents to make migrants return to Mexico because of the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Isabella Zou contributed to this story.

Join us Sept. 20-25 at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Learn more.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/08/03/texas-greg-abbott-migrant-order-blocked/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big D & Bubba speak with KLTV's Blake Holland about their departure from East Texas radio...
Big D & Bubba removed from East Texas airwaves, KNUE replaces duo with local morning show
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Tyler police: Woman orders groceries, attacks delivery person
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
On Monday morning Zoey Stevens pleaded guilty in the 241st District court in front of Judge...
Lindale woman gets 3 years for kidnapping, assault
.
Two-vehicle crash near Quitman leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized on Sunday

Latest News

Texas A&M doctoral student Ramy Rady says the chip he’s working on can reach nearly five times...
Texas A&M doctoral student designs chip capable of revolutionizing data processing rates
Casey Lynn Spriggs, of Dallas, has been charged with murder after a Dallas man was found buried...
Dallas man arrested after body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
The new Texas constitutional carry law is set to go into effect Sept. 1
Seminar held to educate public on Texas constitutional carry law
Ricky Scaman arrested again
Ricky Scaman arrested again
Constitutional Carry seminar in Tyler
VIDEO: Constitutional Carry seminar in Tyler