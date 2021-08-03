Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy skies for the remainder of the day today with a slight chance for a few afternoon/early evening showers/thundershowers across a small portion of East Texas. Most of us will stay dry today. No real chances for rain for Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday may see some showers/thundershowers move through as a warm front makes its way through the area during the day. Nothing severe is expected, but a few thundershowers will be possible. Saturday through Tuesday of next week appear to be mostly dry, however, a few showers/thundershowers will be possible over the southernmost portion of East Texas during the afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages until Saturday and then remain near normal into next week. Easterly winds on Wednesday will shift more out of the SE on Thursday, then behind the warm front on Friday, shift out of the south to southwest. Have a wonderful day, East Texas.

