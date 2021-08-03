Dog adopted after 10 years in shelter with help from TikTok video

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are some who are reluctant to say anything positive about the social media app TikTok, but it helped one Lubbock-area shelter.

After 10 years at the Haven Animal Care Shelter, 4501 Farm to Market Rd 1729, the staff was determined to get Titan adopted. So, Joshua Kennon, an employee, came up with an idea.

“Facebook was our main way of letting people know about our dogs, but then that’s when I decided to make the TikTok,” Kennon said. “Because I see plenty of TikToks like that, so I was like, ‘why don’t we try?’”

One of our employees posted a video of our long stays at the Haven and it got 1.4 MILLION views. We are still looking... Posted by The Haven ACS Lubbock on Sunday, August 1, 2021

It worked.

Thousands of likes, shares, comments led to Titan finding a home with a family in San Antonio, nearly six hours away. After about two weeks speaking with the family, Kennon found them to be a perfect match.

“But I heard they couldn’t travel here to come get the dog, so that’s when I decided for me to take Titan myself to San Antonio and make sure everything would work out,” Kennon said.

Now he uses the app to promote the other long-stay dogs with the Haven. That is helping expand his online popularity, while also getting the dogs into a good home.

“I posted another one, of all our other long-stays just like Titan,” Kennon said. “And it got about 1.6 million views, so we’re going through those applications right now to see if those would be a possible home for them.”

