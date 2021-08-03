Dallas superfan stands out amount the training camp crowd

OXNARD, California (KTRE) - Hundreds of fans make the pilgrimage to Oxnard every year to watch America’s team.

Some fans are lucky enough to grab the attention of the team and owner Jerry Jones. Cory King made the trip to the West coast from Houston. King brought his team hat and jersey just like many of the other fans. What he had that no one else had, championship wrestling belts. One was made specifically for Jones. .

”If somebody sees it, they’ll notice it because it’s good work,” King said. “I mean I put in the good work, I got a couple of guys to do the leather for me and everything like that. I work on the plates myself, but I knew for a fact if somebody will see it. It just so happened that Mr. Jones saw it.”

Jones made sure to talk to King.

“He took me under his wing for about an hour or so we just did we had to do.” King said. ”I’m a do his voice, ‘he said you made this for me?’ I said. ‘yes sir.’ He said, ‘I got a fight nobody for it?’ I said, ‘no sir’. “He said, ‘i don’t have to get hit with a chair?’. I said, ‘No sir.’ He said, ‘Come with me.’

