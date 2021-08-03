Cowboys still keeping Dak Prescott limited

OXNARD, California (KTRE) - On Tuesday, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed what everyone assumed in regards to Dak Prescott’s status for Thursday’s preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Prescott will not play in the game.

“After research and looking at it we just don’t want this to turn into something big,” McCarthy said. “So he’s doing everything that he possibly can but we’re just being a little bit more conservative with rehab.”

Prescott left practice on July 28 with soreness. An MRI would reveal a muscle strain. The team continues to think it is not serious and Prescott himself said that if it was the regular season he would be playing. The view of Prescott and the coaching staff has been ‘conservative’ in his return.

“If this was in-season, I think it would be a different outlook, focus,” McCarthy said. “But because of where we are, having the extra week, we just want to make sure this doesn’t turn into something bigger.”

After the game on Thursday, the Cowboys will return to the practice field on Saturday. Even if Prescott returns, it will be limited.

“I think that’s normal when you don’t throw [that] you’re always working up to a certain number,” McCarthy said. “But he’s still doing all of the running, doing all of the walkthrough reps. So he’s still getting the work that he needs, particularly the footwork and the time clocks and things like that. We’re just cutting out the throwing right now.”

Until Prescott returns, the team will rely on Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush.

