Cowboys look to backups in Hall of Fame game

TEXAS (KLTV) -All signs point to no Dak Prescott in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team will look to its three backup quarterbacks - Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush.

Gilbert has gotten the majority of first team reps since Prescott went down earlier this week wil a strain in his shoulder.

“While I want to win the backup job,” Gilbert said. “That is my goal. I think that is all of our goal. I think the focus is of who I am competing against every day will get in the way of what we are doing every day so my goal is to be the best quarterback I can be on the team and let the chips fall where they may. I think that has served me well in the past. That’s what i will focus on everyday. "

Ben DiNucci played in two games last year in Dak and Andy Dalton’s absence and let’s just say it didn’t go that well for him.

“I think the biggest thing for me was confidence, coming from an FCS school we don’t see those type of athletes every day,” DiNucci said. “The biggest thing for me was without a preseason last year I kind of had to get my feet wet going into the groove of the game a little bit. And I felt like as the game progressed, I got more and more comfortable, getting back to normal this off-season having a normal off-season the OTA’s. Summer program, camp, and preseason I think will only benefit me those are reps I didn’t have last year.” All the Cowboy backups were thrown into the fire last year with injuries that seemed to never stop at the position. " I think every practice there are little things I would do say hey that ball came out on time,” DiNucci said. “Last year it was a necessarily coming out on time feet getting stronger, Stronger in the weight room with generating power from your legs. And your arms. Best thing for me that she was putting weight on to be able to generates more power behind my throws, so I feel like I’ve had a good off-season.”

The Cowboys will take on the Steelers Thursday night at 7 p.m. from The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

