BBB suggests doing your homework before tax-free weekend shopping

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Coleman Swierc from the Better Business Bureau joined Jeremy Butler on East Texas Now to share tips for parents and students looking for bargains during this tax-free weekend.

Coleman Swierc reminds shoppers, not everything is tax-free. Items over $100, are not included, also textbooks, computers and software are generally not included.

He recommends before hitting the stores or going online:

making a list to stick to your budget

take advantage of discounts offered this weekend

be aware of return, refund policies

Items like backpacks, school supplies, most clothing, footwear are included in the sales tax holiday August 6 - 8. Click here for more details from the Texas comptroller about qualifying purchases.

