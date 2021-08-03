BBB suggests doing your homework before tax-free weekend shopping
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Coleman Swierc from the Better Business Bureau joined Jeremy Butler on East Texas Now to share tips for parents and students looking for bargains during this tax-free weekend.
Coleman Swierc reminds shoppers, not everything is tax-free. Items over $100, are not included, also textbooks, computers and software are generally not included.
He recommends before hitting the stores or going online:
- making a list to stick to your budget
- take advantage of discounts offered this weekend
- be aware of return, refund policies
Items like backpacks, school supplies, most clothing, footwear are included in the sales tax holiday August 6 - 8. Click here for more details from the Texas comptroller about qualifying purchases.
