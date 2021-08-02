East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Carthage looking for three-peat

By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Carthage Bulldogs joined the rest of the state’s 4A-1A schools in returning to the practice field for fall camp.

Monday was the first day of practice under UIL rules. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 14-0 season where they won the 4A DII state championship.

A return to Arlington this December could bring the program their third-straight title, and ninth title overall.

The defense is solid with Kip Lewis, last year’s State Defensive MVP, coming back. The defense was stellar. Carthage never trailed last year once they entered the second quarter.

Offense will have some holes to fill with quarterback Kai Horton and running back Mason Courtney now at Tulane.

Carthage will start their season Thursday, Aug. 26 vs Crosby in New Caney.

