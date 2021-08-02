Tyler police: Woman attempted to accost, attack grocery delivery driver

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly attacking a person delivering groceries.

On Sunday morning around 11:48 a.m., Tyler Police Department Public Information Office Andy Erbaugh said officers responded to an emergency call made in the 500 block of Woodland Hills with a person claiming they were being held against their will. The victim had apparently gone to the residence to deliver an order of groceries but was then allegedly held against her will by the resident, Christian Blanchard, 43, of Tyler.

Erbaugh said when officers arrived on the scene they could hear yelling from inside the residence and upon entry said they found Blanchard on top of the victim, assaulting her. According to the victim’s testimony, Blanchard caused injuries to her including choking, and when she tried to call 911, Blanchard allegedly grabbed the phone and threw it in an attempt to impede the call.

Blanchard was arrested on-site and is currently being held in the Smith County Jail on charges including aggravated kidnapping, assault causing bodily injury and interfering with emergency request for assistance. Her bonds total $77,500.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.