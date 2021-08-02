East Texas Now Business Break
Sheriff’s Office releases name of Upshur County shooting victim

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The victim’s name has been released from the fatal shooting that occurred in the Union Grove area July 31.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported finding the body of Jennifer Abigail Lile, 34 years of age, of Gladewater “with injury consistent with gunshot.”

They also found a 37-year-old Gladewater man with a serious gunshot injury to his body, “the two individuals were husband and wife of several years”, according to UCSO.

Lile’s body has been sent to Tyler for an autopsy.

The case is under investigation.

Previous: Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured

