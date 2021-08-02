East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years to coach Alabama football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.(Source: AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million.

The university released details of Saban’s previously announced deal after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it.

Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. 

Saban, who turns 70 on Halloween, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Source: KTRE Staff
2 charged with murder after 4 people shot, 1 killed in Nacogdoches shooting
Eminent Domain
FM 756 expansion project will displace multiple Smith County residents
The Longview Regional Medical Center posted on their Facebook page Monday morning that their...
Longview Regional Medical Center limits patient visitation as COVID-19 cases rise

Latest News

Kilgore Tax Webxtra
WebXtra: City of Kilgore considering property tax hike
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Kilgore Tax Webxtra
WebXtra: Kilgore Tax Rate