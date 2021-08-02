Powerball® and LottoTexas® adding third weekly drawing

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Mondays are about to get much better for Texas Lottery® players!

Starting on Monday August 23rd, Powerball® and LottoTexas® will be adding a drawing joining the traditional Wednesday and Saturday game schedule.

The game play, game odds, prizes and costs to play will remain the same for both Powerball and Lotto Texas.

Tickets for the first Monday drawing will go on sale starting on Sunday, August 22nd.

The drawings for both games will be broadcast each draw night at 10:12p.m. CT at www.texaslottery.com.

Texas Two Step®, Cash Five®, All or Nothing™, Pick3™ plus FIREBALL and Daily 4™ plus FIREBALL will remain in the Night Draw lineup on Mondays.

“We are excited to offer our players more chances to play for larger and faster-growing jackpots by adding a third weekly drawing for Lotto Texas and Powerball,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.”Along with these updates, we expect to see an increase in the number of prizes awarded on an annual basis.These additional draw days will also help the Texas Lottery increase sales for both games, which most importantly generates much-needed revenue for public education in Texas.”

For more information on the upcoming changes click Here.

