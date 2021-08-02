East Texas Now Business Break
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Quite the change from yesterday to today. While highs yesterday were in the upper 90s, today highs will only be in the mid 80s! A cold front made its way into East Texas overnight and has brought with it the showers and cooler temperatures for us. While there had been a low severe weather concern yesterday, mainly for wind, today we’ll be blessed with the calming showers and occasional rumble of thunder.

The rain should tapper off this evening, but we’ll hold onto a 20% chance for tomorrow. Overnight we cool down into the low 70s, and highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s. We’ll see highs return to the 90s by Thursday, and this weekend is already looking like a hot one. Highs in the upper 90s and right now, clear skies. Of course, we’re still several days out so don’t hold us to a sunny and 90-something degree weekend - but right now the weekend is looking nice.

