Longview Regional Medical Center limits patient visitation as COVID-19 cases rise
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Regional Medical Center posted on their Facebook page Monday morning that their visitation policy was being updated effective on August 2, 2021.
The medical center said their visitation guidelines are changing to one visitor per patient per day. They are also requesting that you please read the additional information regarding their updated visitor policy on their Facebook post.
