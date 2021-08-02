East Texas Now Business Break
Longview official says city economy recovering well

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Longview has seen the economy recovering well especially the latter half of 2020 being a big impact.

A lot of entrepreneurs have opened up new businesses especially in the downtown area. Tourism, sports tourism, and hotels have seen a lot better business this year than last year.

“Really since about February or March, we’ve seen things on the rise here in Longview.” said city spokesperson Shawn Hera. “We not just recovered beyond where we were before, we’ve actullay gone and had some increases over and above where we were before. that’s good news for our local economy.”

The city of Longview recently presented their budget for the upcoming fiscal year based on the last six months.

