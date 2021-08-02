Lindale woman gets 3 years for kidnapping, assault

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday morning Zoey Stevens pleaded guilty in the 241st District court in front of Judge Jack Skeen, Jr., and received three years in the Texas Department of Corrections in return for a plea bargain from the court that would drop two additional charges against her.

In return for a guilty plea on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge Stevens was given three years in the Texas Department of Corrections with credit for time served, and her two subsequent charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated kidnapping was declined by the state per the plea agreement.

In December of 2020, Stevens was the fourth and final apprehension by Lindale Police involving a quartet of criminals tied to kidnapping and assaulting a victim.

Originally, Stevens was charged along with three other individuals McKaylah Fruge, Vernon Morris and Anthony Waymire with engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all in connection with the December kidnapping and assault of an unidentified individual.

Currently, Fruge has a plea docket agreement on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in front of Judge Skeen. Morris has a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Skeen’s court, with a jury trial on August 16, August 23 and September 13, all set for 10 a.m. Waymire has a plea hearing on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in Skeen’s court.

