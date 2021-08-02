East Texas Now Business Break
Experts say there are many factors that have led to the increase in consumer goods

Increase in prices
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You’ve likely noticed the increase in food prices from eggs to beef to fruits and vegetables. Food prices are up across the board.

“We can look at eggs; they have gone up,” said Better Living for Texans Agent for Smith County Amy Shively. “A pound of bacon and what it used to cost and the increase today.”

Shively and Assistant Professor of Texas State University with Department of Agriculture Sciences Pratheesh Omana Sudhakaran said professionals cannot pinpoint one variable to indicate why consumers are seeing the increase in prices.

“Everything has a part of it. The pandemic has a part of it. The winter storm has a part of it. The recession part of the economy has a part of it,” Omana Sudhakaran said.

Shively said she cannot predict when or even if prices will decrease and said one way to be mindful when shopping is to create a list ahead of time to avoid impulse buying and only buy the necessities.

