Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and thundershowers are likely to continue to remain scattered throughout the evening hours. Rain chances tapering off over northern half of East Texas late this evening, then out of the forecast altogether shortly after midnight. Scattered showers will continue over the southern portions of East Texas into the morning hours before ending during the afternoon. Cooler/Drier Air is settling into East Texas behind a cold front that is now over the southern sections of East Texas. The front will continue moving south overnight and into Tuesday, then weaken to our south and not return as a warm front. Temperatures should remain below normal through Friday morning, then near normal during the afternoons through early next week. Plenty of sunshine is expected starting on Wednesday and continuing through most of this forecast period. Starting on Friday, there will be a chance for scattered PM showers/thundershowers over the southernmost sections of East Texas. Most of the northern areas should remain dry through Monday of next week...after today’s rainfall.

