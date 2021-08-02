East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

COVID-19 claims life of longtime Texas sheriff’s deputy

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Shaun Waters, 42, died Sunday after contracting COVID-19.
Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Shaun Waters, 42, died Sunday after contracting COVID-19.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the passing of Deputy Shaun Waters, 42, who died Sunday after contracting COVID-19.

“Our collective thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Waters’ family, friends, and colleagues,” the sheriff’s office said.

Waters had served with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office since 2010 and “set the foundation for many deputies’ careers as a patrol field training officer.”

“We are devastated and saddened by another loss of life and reminded again that this terrible virus is still with us,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Deputy Waters loved his job. He consistently invested in the next generation of deputies, mentoring them and guiding them to become our agency’s future leaders.”

Funeral arrangements for Waters are pending.

Waters is the fifth Sheriff’s Office deputy, and the sixth employee agency-wide, to die after contracting the virus.

Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, 70, died on May 6, 2020.

Deputy Juan Menchaca, 70, died June 13, 2020.

Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, died on Nov. 2, 2020.

Detention Officer Robert Perez, 54, died on Feb. 2, 2021.

Deputy Alexander Gwosdz, 32, died on April 22, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Tyler police: Woman orders groceries, attacks delivery person
Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Source: KTRE Staff
2 charged with murder after 4 people shot, 1 killed in Nacogdoches shooting

Latest News

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug....
Doctor says hospitalized COVID-19 patients in East Texas are trending younger, mostly unvaccinated
medical cannabis
Texas Compassionate Cultivation Program expanded, but patient says it should be expanded further
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 4,401 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas