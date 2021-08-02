City leaders address concerns over migrants being bussed to Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Sunday, Laredo received three additional busses filled with migrants.

City leaders including the mayor, the health authority and emergency management coordinator have expressed concern over the decision to bring migrants to Laredo from other parts of the Texas border due to the possibility of the busy carrying migrants who have not been tested for the coronavirus.

Dr. Victor Trevino says that the migrants who arrive in Laredo are given a COVID test at the Holding Institute and those who test positive remain at the facility; meanwhile, those who test negative are taken to the Catholic Charities shelter.

