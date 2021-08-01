Children’s Park hosts its Bears and Brews fundraiser

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Children’s Park in Tyler hosted its Bears and Brews event at True Vine Brewing on Saturday.

The event is a fundraiser for Children’s Park, which is an organization that allows parents who have lost children to grieve and seek services free of charge. An organization that means a lot to Patricia Glass and her family. Glass lost her son Maxwell in 2016 and she and her family have been utilizing the resources provided by the organization ever since.

“We have just taken advantage of the free services that they offer that really helped in our grief journey because it is work, it is not a six or eight week thing and it ends, it is something that we will have to deal with for a lifetime,” said Glass.

The event was centered around a bear auction that features stuffed bears sponsored by several celebrities including Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, Pat Mahomes, former Mayor Barbara Bass and Mayor Don Warren. All in the name of spreading awareness about Children’s Park.

“The more we can put ourselves out in front of people in our community then we just want to be a resource for families that are hurting that are looking for support,” said Jennifer Carson who is the founder and executive director of Children’s Park.

Support that has been extremely helpful for Glass’ journey. Support that she hopes can extend to other families as well.

“To have that second family that understands exactly what you are going through and can validate what you are feeling,” said Glass.

Also $1 from each “fuzzy wuzzy” beer that was sold at True Vine and part of the of the proceeds from the snow cone truck went to the Children’s Park

