Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred in the Union Grove area Saturday night.

According to a press release, UCSO deputies were dispatched out to 288 Private Road 1016 off Willow oak Road at about 7 p.m. Saturday to check out a report of a shooting.

When the UCSO deputies entered the small home on the property, they found the body of a woman “with injury consistent with gunshot,” the press release stated. They also found a 37-year-old Gladewater man with a serious gunshot injury to his body.

“The two individuals were husband and wife of several years,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, authorities believe that the man’s injuries were self-inflicted. He was taken to UT Health – Tyler for treatment of his injuries.

“The sheriff’s office is still trying to locate a next of kin for the deceased female, other than the injured husband, before releasing her name,” the press release stated. “Her name will be released when this notification is made.”

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes pronounced the woman dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy. The woman’s body was sent to Tyler for the autopsy.

“As of this release, the Upshur County Sheriff’s office has not determined if the female’s wounds were self-inflicted or caused by homicide,” the press release stated.

The case is still under investigation, and UCSO detectives are waiting for the autopsy results and hospital findings for each person, the press release stated.

