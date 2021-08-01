Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’ll start today off with clear, sunny skies, but clouds will build through the day. Highs today will be in the upper 90s, but the heat index will be in the triple digits, up to 110°. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7pm for most of East Texas today. This is likely to be our last Heat Advisory for the foreseeable future as a cold front arrives late today/tomorrow.

This morning that front is moving through West Texas and Central Oklahoma, it is possible we see some outflow showers and thunderstorms from that front before the front actually arrives later today, but I think most of the rain we see arrives later in the afternoon. Our northwestern counties near I-30 could start to see showers early this afternoon, and we’ll see increased coverage and activity the later we head into the afternoon and evening. While Futurecast over does how much I think we’ll see, it gives you a good idea of what things could look like. Don’t get stuck on the timing or location. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe thunderstorms today, the primary concern is for damaging winds, the hail and tornado threats are both low. Once the front moves through, you can expect cooler temperatures to start the day tomorrow, in the mid 70s; and highs tomorrow will only be in the upper 80s! Temperatures in the 90s return this week but stay below normal through the work week. Additionally, low rain chances stick around Tuesday-Saturday.

