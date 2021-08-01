East Texas Now Business Break
Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say at least 10 people were wounded when two men opened fire on a large crowd in the New York City borough of Queens.

An NYPD spokesperson says the shooting took place near a laundromat in the borough’s Corona neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the eight men and two women shot were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

