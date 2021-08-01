East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches police investigating overnight homicide

By Victoria Lara
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Nacogdoches are investigating a homicide that took place overnight that left three others in serious condition.

Police say four men were shot around 3:30 in the morning on the 1400 block of Dolph street, nearby Brooks Quinn Jones Elementary school. Each person was taken to the hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead -- the others are now in serious condition.

Sgt. Brett Ayers said while law enforcement was on the scene they spotted a vehicle possibly connected to the homicide, but when police attempted a traffic stop the vehicle, a pursuit began south bound on NW Stallings Dr. The vehicle finally stopped around the 3200 block of SW Stallings drive and two people of interest were detained.

Sgt. Ayers says Nacogdoches police will likely be able to release further information Monday.

