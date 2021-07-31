East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Whitehouse First Assembly hosting 4th annual Back to School Health Fair

By Justin Honore
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse First Assembly is hosting its 4th annual Back to School Health Fair today.

The church is giving away backpacks with school supplies, vouchers for haircuts, vision screenings, dental screenings, immunizations, food, and prayers. They say they are doing this as a way to help out the community as they are gearing up for kids to head back to school.

They will continue to have the fair until noon.

KLTV’s Justin Honore will have more on this story later today.

