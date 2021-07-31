East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: East Texas doctors, nurses provide healthcare in Guatamala through Refuge International

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - A group of East Texas doctors and nurses have left for Guatemala to continue their work for a group called Refuge International.

Started in 2003 by a group in Longview, they now make regular trips to the impoverished country to provide health care and life saving surgery, along with building infrastructure for clean water and electricity.

two of the member talked with KLTV’s Bob Hallmark today from San Remunda, Guatemala.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

