Tyler police looking for 3 men accused of aggravated robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department is requesting the public’s help locating three men accused of holding up a family at gunpoint.

On July 6 at about 3 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1500 block of N. Spring on report of an aggravated robbery that had just occurred.

Police say the victims stated that they were in front of the home when they were approached by two suspects allegedly pointing firearms at them. The suspects took money and other items then left in a black Ford Fusion driven by another male.

Tyler Police detectives investigating the case were able to identify the men, who are all from Tyler, and get arrest warrants on the following suspects:

Manuel Mendez Prieto, a Hispanic male who is 19 years old.

Angel Abel Cedillo, a Hispanic male who is 17 years old.

Decedus Leon Mallard, a Black male who is 17 years old.

L to R: Angel Cedillo, Manuel Prieto, and Decedus Mallard. (Tyler police)

Police say all three suspect have warrants for their arrest for aggravated robbery. They each have bond set at $250,000.

The men are to be considered armed and dangerous, police say. If you know their whereabouts you are asked to contact Det. Martin at 903-531-1027 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833 to report anonymously.

