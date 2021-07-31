East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to sunny skies today with highs around 98°. A Heat Advisory again in effect for all of East Texas today, heat indices will be in the triple digits. Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks when working outside. Overnight we’ll cool down into the upper 70s and highs tomorrow will be similar to today. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 7 PM Sunday, but I suspect that will be the last one for a few days.

Sunday afternoon into Monday, a cold front will be moving into our area. While temperatures won’t be cooling down much, we can expect low 90s next week, the noticeable sign of the front will be the rain. Rain chances increase through tomorrow afternoon, up to 40% in the evening. Monday we’ll have a 70% chance for showers and thundershowers, currently severe weather is not a concern. After Monday, we’ll hold onto a 30% chance for rain through the remainder of the work week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Colley was taken into custody on Friday night.
Trinity County Sheriff says alleged sexual predator in custody after manhunt in woods
L to R: Angel Cedillo, Manuel Prieto, and Decedus Mallard.
Tyler police looking for 3 men accused of aggravated robbery
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Coy Jones (Source: Rusk County Jail website)
Arrest affidavit shows that Henderson woman ‘appeared to have gunshot wound to the head’
Jasper woman killed
Suspects accused of murdering Jasper woman arrested

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 7-31-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Heat Advisories likely through Sunday. Showers/thundershowers on Mon. Cooler Temps Next week.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Heat Advisories likely through Sunday. Showers/thundershowers on Mon. Cooler Temps Next week.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
A Hot Weekend Ahead. Heat Advisories Likely. Rain expected on Monday with Cold Front.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips