Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Hot, Hazy, and Humid Conditions through the weekend. Very late on Sunday night, we may see a few showers and/or thundershowers move into the far northern sections of East Texas as a cold front moves near the Red River. The front is expected to move into the northern sections of East Texas by Monday at sunrise bringing with it increased chances for showers and thundershowers during the day on Monday. Tuesday through Friday of next week, chances for scattered showers and a few thundershowers will remain in the forecast as the front pulls up stationary across the central areas. The front may actually move a bit farther south on Wednesday, ushering in somewhat cooler air to East Texas. Then, on Thursday, the front will begin moving northward as a warm front, moving out of the area by Friday morning. Because of this front,  temperatures are expected to remain 5 to 6 degrees below seasonal averages throughout the week. This is wonderful...An August Cold Front In East Texas. Have a wonderful weekend, East Texas!

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

