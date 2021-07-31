East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mark in Texas History: Rudolph Bergfeld

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler may not be what it is today without one major figure. Rudolph Bergfeld is the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History with Mark Scirto.

Rudolph Bergfeld was born in Wisconsin and apprenticed at his uncle’s jewelry business in Germany. Bergfeld moved to Tyler in 1878 and opened a saloon.

Bergfeld began working in real estate in the 1880s. By the 1890s, Bergfeld began banking. in 1900, the Tyler Chamber of Commerce named Bergfeld the director.

Bergfeld actively developed property throughout the city, including the historic Azalea District. He also sold land to the city to use as a park. That park was named in his honor and it houses this historical marker, which was established in 2008.

Today the park has picnic areas, tennis courts, a playground, an amphitheater, and a spray ground.

If you’d like to have some fun at the park or even check out the historical marker, it’s located on the Broadway Avenue side of the park near the spray ground.

The Rudolph Bergfeld historical marker is located in Bergfeld Park off of Broadway Avenue in...
The Rudolph Bergfeld historical marker is located in Bergfeld Park off of Broadway Avenue in Tyler. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Colley was taken into custody on Friday night.
Trinity County Sheriff says alleged sexual predator in custody after manhunt in woods
L to R: Angel Cedillo, Manuel Prieto, and Decedus Mallard.
Tyler police looking for 3 men accused of aggravated robbery
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Coy Jones (Source: Rusk County Jail website)
Arrest affidavit shows that Henderson woman ‘appeared to have gunshot wound to the head’
Eminent Domain
FM 756 expansion project will displace multiple Smith County residents

Latest News

Neal McCoy. (Source: KLTV)
Neal McCoy, Jo Dee Messina to perform for Angel Network benefit concert
WebXtra: Closed for 5 years, Cain Center in Athens reopening
Closed for 5 years, Cain Center in Athens reopening
WebXtra: Over $15,000 donated in back to school backpack drive in Jacksonville
WebXtra: Over $15,000 donated in back to school backpack drive in Jacksonville
WEBXTRA: SKILLZ camp
Students learn life skills at Judson Middle School camp