‘Jacks set to play Liberty in Hall of Fame Classic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA basketball team will be part of a triple header event in Fort Worth this coming December.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will hold the first-ever Basketball Hall of Fame Classic to at the Dickies Arena on Saturday, December 11. The games taking place will be Mississippi State vs. Colorado State, North Texas vs. UMass, and Stephen F. Austin vs. Liberty.

“We are very excited and grateful to participate again with the Basketball Hall of Fame events,” SFA head coach Kyle Keller said. “Playing at a neutral site in Fort Worth will give our Metroplex alumni who don’t always get a chance to watch us play in the Sawmill an opportunity to easily support The Jacks against one of the best programs in college basketball. Coach Ritchie McKay again has done a wonderful job since his return to Liberty University winning 3-straight Conference Championships. It is a game I know our players will be very excited about competing in.”

In the official release the the Basketball Hall of Fame said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed.

“We’re very excited to be hosting our first collegiate showcase in the Dallas / Fort Worth area, a region several of our Hall of Famers have played in and call home,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We appreciate the hospitality Dickies Arena will provide to the fans and the six teams participating in the Hall of Fame Classic and we know it will be a fantastic event.”

