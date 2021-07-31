East Texas Now Business Break
Cowboys defense adjusting to new scheme with Dan Quinn

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Cowboys are one day closer to debuting their new defense in a game like scenario with the Hall of Fame game.

If Dan Quinn’s defense is anything like him, watch out.

“Intense focused energy,” Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said. “I mean he brings it every single day there isn’t a day he’s lacking. He’ll let us know if we’re lacking so I have so much respect for him cause he’s going to hold us to those standards is making us build those blocks as well holding ourselves to.”

Vander Esch looks to flourish under Quinn. He has a promising career if he could only stay healthy. In 2019, his season ended with a neck injury. Last year it was a collar bone.

”Yeah, I mean last off-season I was coming off my neck so I couldn’t train as much,” Vander Esch said. “Even then I should’ve trained more. Looking back at it. But this off-season was go time from the second the season was over for me. It was on that mission that I was going to be on. So in the facility every single day working out, running treating my body right I’m eating better going and getting therapy on my body massages all that stuff, so I think it’s paid off.”

