CBP officers seize nearly $200K in ‘hard narcotics’ at South Texas port of entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized 25 pounds of cocaine.

The seizure happened Thursday, July 29, 2021, after a CBP officer referred a vehicle to a secondary inspection.

A 31-year-old U.S. citizen drove the vehicle traveling from Mexico.

After an x-ray image of the vehicle was taken along with K-9, a physical inspection.

A total of 10 packages of cocaine were discovered in the dashboard of the vehicle.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of the cocaine is $191,420.

“In an effort to secure our Nation’s borders, as this narcotics seizure clearly illustrates, CBP has implemented enforcement strategies that have furthered the disruption of dangerous drugs entering the country,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The drugs were seized by CBP along with the vehicle.

The driver was arrested.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

