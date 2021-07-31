East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

CBP officers seize nearly $200K in ‘hard narcotics’ at South Texas port of entry

Packages containing nearly 25 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of...
Packages containing nearly 25 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry(Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized 25 pounds of cocaine.

The seizure happened Thursday, July 29, 2021, after a CBP officer referred a vehicle to a secondary inspection.

A 31-year-old U.S. citizen drove the vehicle traveling from Mexico.

After an x-ray image of the vehicle was taken along with K-9, a physical inspection.

A total of 10 packages of cocaine were discovered in the dashboard of the vehicle.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of the cocaine is $191,420.

“In an effort to secure our Nation’s borders, as this narcotics seizure clearly illustrates, CBP has implemented enforcement strategies that have furthered the disruption of dangerous drugs entering the country,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The drugs were seized by CBP along with the vehicle.

The driver was arrested.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eminent Domain
FM 756 expansion project will displace multiple Smith County residents
Scott Colley was taken into custody on Friday night.
Trinity County Sheriff says alleged sexual predator in custody after manhunt in woods
Anthony Muench (Source: Rusk County jail website)
Rusk County deputies arrest man, juvenile who allegedly shot at people in another vehicle
Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Woman stopped in Smith County accused of trafficking 7 in country illegally
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,471 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

Latest News

Source: KTRE Staff
Nacogdoches police questioning 2 ‘people of interest’ after 4 people shot on Dolph St.
Nacogdoches police investigating overnight homicide on the 1400 block of Dolph street.
Nacogdoches police investigating overnight homicide
Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
‘Vote them out’: Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
Better East Texas: Football and finances
Better East Texas: Football and finances
Freedom Fighters, Bernie Goode
Freedom Fighters, Bernie Goode