Woman stopped in Smith County accused of trafficking 7 in country illegally

Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 24-year-old woman was arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 20 on Wednesday led law enforcement officers to learn there were seven undocumented/illegal immigrants and drugs in her vehicle, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheri Lin Ha, of Garland, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on charges of smuggling of persons and possession of a dangerous drug. Collectively, her bond amount has been set at $2,500.

Sgt. Larry Christian, a spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said an SCSO Criminal Interdiction Unit made the traffic stop on I-20 that resulted in Ha’s arrest.

“There were seven undocumented/illegal immigrants being transported across state lines for pecuniary benefit,” Christian said.

