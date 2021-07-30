East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Texas Parks, Wildlife puts on buffalo soldier demo at African-American Museum

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department partnered with the African-American Museum in Tyler to share the history of America’s buffalo soldiers on Friday.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke to organizers Friday night. The new exhibit is called the Buffalo Soldiers Program, and it opened to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.

According to a press release, Gloria Mays Washington, the executive director of the Texas African-American Museum, and other board members of a non-profit called the Empowerment Community Development Program have been in contact with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department about the Buffalo Soldiers Program since January of 2019.

Event-goers are invited to tour the museum and enjoy free food, live entertainment, fun, and more.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

WEBXTRA: Tyler African-American Museum